Body found in flyover pit

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, 11 Dec: A man, identified as Jangbir Biswaskarma (45) of Boginadi, Lakhimpur, Assam, was found dead in a pit next to the under construction flyover near the ABC Tri-Junction, Naharlagun, informed Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo.

The SP informed that the body was discovered around 1200 hrs and had been evacuated to TRIHMS for a post-mortem examination.

“A case has been registered under NLG PS UD Case no. 12/24 u/s 194 BNSS, and an investigation has been launched,” the SP added.

Work on Package-B of the four-lane highway from Naharlagun to Nirjuli had come to a halt in October and remains a pressing issue for the twin capital cities. Residents have already raised concerns about pollution and dust emanating from the half constructed highway.