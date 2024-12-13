Carol reverberates at RGU

RONO HILLS, 12 Dec: The spirit of Christmas carol celebration gripped the churchgoers and others alike in the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) campus here on Thursday evening.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam and Finance Officer Otem Padung while attending the celebration called for “self-introspection and playing one’s part to spread the true essence of love, joy, peace and hope of Christmas to the society.” They encouraged carol revellers to “imbibe the values of Christ in one’s live.”

Attending the celebrations as the main speaker, youth pastor of Doimukh CRC Mikkar Riba spoke on the essence of true justice, love and humility, quoting Micah 6:6-8 from the Bible.

Among others, the pastor of CRC Doimukh,evangelist Lokam Rai, RGU Joint Registrar of Dr David Pertin, carol organisers Tacha Ningee and Techi Tallik, and carol service chairmen Ngurang Abo and Tad Toka also spoke.