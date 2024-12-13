Tourism has changed people’s perspective

[ Apeda Rondo ]

Tourism has significantly transformed people’s mindsets and engaged everyone as promoters of their respective regions. In the context of tourism in Dibang Valley district, it has tremendously impacted the local narrative about tourism in the district, which has reached a newer stature, thanks to the active participation of the local youths. This engagement benefits tourists and locals, fostering a sense of responsibility among netizens.

Following the rapid development of NH 313, Anini has experienced an influx of tourists from across the country, even in the face of challenges posed by Covid-19. Previously, stakeholders in the district struggled to attract visitors, as few travellers showed interest in exploring Dibang Valley. However, after significant improvements in road infrastructure and increased attention on social media platforms, the region has emerged as a must-visit destination, and the rest is history.

In the last few years, Anini has welcomed more than 50,000 tourists from both domestic and global backgrounds. Various events have taken place in the valley, including film shoots, a motor car rally, a ‘honeymoon holiday’, and increasing popularity in adventure tourism related to the famous Seven Lakes and Zawru Valley treks. These developments attract adventure enthusiasts and encourage locals to become tourism entrepreneurs, creating more opportunities for local vendors to sell their goods.

Tourism in Dibang Valley has generated revenue and changed people’s perceptions about tourism, making the inhabitants more aware of the financial benefits that tourism can bring to the district. This shift has led to the establishment of numerous homestays, lodges, and campsites in just a few years. Many unemployed youths have turned to careers as tour operators and trekking guides, and some have opened restaurants and cab services.

Most importantly, there has been a significant change in the attitude and hospitality towards tourists, and discussions about tourism are daily affairs.

After its rise in popularity and participation in various events, Anini was named the silver winner in the ‘Bestoffbeat mountain destination’ category at the Outlook Traveller Awards, 2023 and clinched the gold in 2024. This achievement is a testament to many contributions from vloggers, riders, trekkers, journalists, and government staffers who significantly promoted Anini. Undeniably, the youths have transformed the district into a vibrant and appealing destination.

It would be a failing on our part if we do not acknowledge Chief Minister Pema Khandu for his unwavering support in every possible way. His contributions have been immense. We must also be grateful to MLA and adviser to the tourism minister, Mopi Mihu, for his vision to transform infrastructure development, creating more opportunities for tourists and stakeholders.

We have high expectations for further growth in the days to come; but at the same time excessive tourism should be controlled before it’s too late and preventive measures must be ensured at the earliest as excessive tourism brings misery and untoward incidents. (The writer is travel consultant at Kanhi Kanla Tours and Travels. He can be reached at rondoadiju@gmail.com)