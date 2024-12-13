KVK team conducts field visit

KANABARI, 12 Dec: A team of scientists from the Longding KVK, comprising its Head (i/c) A Kirankumar Singh, agriculture engineering expert Dr Amit Kumar, and plant protection scientist Dr Deep Narayan Mishra, inspected the arecanut, blackpepper, Assam lemon and other vegetable fields during a field visit to Ranglua Rusa on Thursday.

The team suggested various remedial measures for plant protection, and advised the farmers to follow natural farming practices in order to maintain sustainable production system, with the application of organic pesticides wherever insect infestation is observed.