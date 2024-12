ITANAGAR, 13 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh won one silver and three bronze medals in the 68th National School Games Karate (U-17 Boys and Girls) in New Delhi.

Anju Pangia won the silver medal in the girls below 56 kg kumite, while the bronze medals were won by Anyee Sonam, Giapak Natam and Merene Yid.

Sonam won her medal in the girls’ below 48 kg category, while Natam won in the boys’ below 66 kg kumite. Yid won in the girls’ below 40 kg kumite.