Lowang calls for inter-departmental approach

KHONSA, 13 Dec: DoTCL Minister Wangki Lowang emphasised on inter-departmental collaboration for effective project execution in Tirap district.

Addressing a district-level coordination meeting here on Friday, Lowang urged all the government officers to work with dedication for the welfare of the people. He said that “priority should be accorded to the health and education sectors, sustainable livelihood, and urban development while addressing the unemployment problem through policy initiatives.”

Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong, speaking on

the beautification of Khonsa, said that “the proposal for plantation of 10,000 cherry blossom trees or other flowering trees is in place.” He also stressed on upgrading the Borduria PHC to a CHC.

Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran highlighted important issues such as shortage of administrative officers in the district, need for protection of catchment areas to address the issue of water scarcity, widening of township roads and development of parking spaces, and establishment of one-way traffic system in designated areas to ease traffic congestion during peak hours.

SP Singjatla Singpho gave his commitment to deploy traffic police, despite shortage of human resource, where they are needed.

All the heads of offices delivered presentations on the schemes and projects under their respective departments.

Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin and Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh were also present at the meeting. (DIPRO)