Man arrested for raping minor domestic help

ITANAGAR, 13 Dec: The Itanagar police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a minor domestic help from Assam.

The alleged accused, identified as Tapor Mara @ Dev Mara, who is a driver by profession and resides in Yupia-III village, was arrested on Thursday, following a complaint from a relative of the victim, the police stated in a release.

In the complaint letter to the women police station here(WPS), the complainant from Assam stated that his relative, a minor girl aged around 14 years, was raped by her employer, with whom she had been working as a domestic help for the past few months.

The complainant reported that the victim fled from the employer’s home two days ago after being assaulted by her employer’s family members.

The victim was rescued by Childline and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) teams, who were alerted to her situation by a compassionate citizen.

During her interaction with the CWC members, the victim disclosed that she had been raped multiple times by her employer during her stay at their residence.

Based on the complaint, the statements of the CWC and Childline teams, and the victim’s own testimony, a case [u/s 65(1)/351(3) BNS, 2023, r/w Section 6 of POCSO Act] was registered at the WPC and endorsed to Inspector Nich Rupa for investigation.

“Within four hours of the crime being reported, the Itanagar police team, led by Inspector Nich Rupa and accompanied by Constables Techi Mekap and J Norbu, along with a CRPF team under the supervision of Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi, successfully identified and apprehended the accused,” the police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the 14-year-old victim, a minor from Assam, was employed by the accused in September 2024.

On 11 December, the victim fled the residence after getting fed up with the constant assault. She was later rescued by a Good Samaritan, who facilitated her connection with the CWC, the release said.

Further investigation is underway, it said.