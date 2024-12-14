DCM flags off JKTYRE Orange 4×4 Fury, inaugurates 9th OFAM

NAMSAI, 13 Dec: “We aim to elevate the Orange Festival of Adventure and Music (OFAM) to the international level next year, showcasing not just the spirit of competition but also the rich craft, cuisine, culture and natural beauty of Arunachal Pradesh,” said Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein after flagging off the JKTYRE Orange 4×4 Fury from the iconic Golden Pagoda here on Friday.

The flag-off marked the commencement of the 9th edition of the OFAM, a unique celebration of adventure sports, music and the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal.

Addressing the gathering at the Golden Pagoda, Mein expressed his excitement for the event and its growing significance. “The festival has grown in popularity over the years, attracting visitors from across the region and beyond. This festival not only promotes adventure sports but also highlights the natural beauty, culture and the spirit of Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

Since its inception in 2015, the OFAM has become a key event on the state’s tourism and cultural calendar. It offers a unique platform that combines off-road racing, adventure activities like river rafting, zip-lining with musical performances, fostering both adventure tourism and the celebration of local heritage.

Reflecting on the event’s growing appeal, Mein emphasised its expanding reach, particularly among visitors from neighbouring states like Assam. Many festival-goers have chosen to stay in tents, fully immersing themselves in the unique atmosphere of the festival.

Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary Abu Tayeng in his address said that “by adding Namsai to the 4×4 Fury, we plan to take it to even greater heights and encourage participation of more youths in the event.”

He further proposed to make the event a calendar event of the sports & youth affairs department, as the event has the potential to promote the tourism of the area.

This year’s edition of the JKTYRE Orange 4×4 Fury sees 27 off-road vehicles competing in two categories – stock and pro mod. The participants are gearing up to battle the challenging and rugged terrain of Namsai and Dambuk, a region known for its adventurous spirit and natural beauty.

Notably, the defending champions, Team MOCCA from Arunachal, are set to return to defend their title, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.

The festival will continue throughout the weekend, offering thrilling off-road races, captivating musical performances, and a variety of cultural activities that showcase the unique traditions of Arunachal. As the event unfolds, it promises to deliver an unforgettable experience of adventure, music and culture.

Among others, Namsai DC CR Khampa, SP S Thinley, JK Tyre Motorsports head of operations Hari Singh and Adventure X Fusion Tribe president Lhakpa Tsering were also present on the occasion. (DCM’s PR Cell)