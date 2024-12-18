APTTA apprises DHTE of issues

ITANAGAR, 17 Dec: The executive members of the Arunachal Pradesh Technical Teachers’ Association (APTTA), led by its president Bengia Taday, called on the new Director of Higher & Technical Education (DHTE), Dr Milorai Modi, at his office here on Tuesday.

The team apprised the director of issues related to technical education under the directorate, such as recruitment rules, human resource deficit in the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education, upgradation of RGGP College (diploma) to first-degree level engineering college of the state, etc, the APTTA informed in a release.

The new director shared his vision for higher and technical education in the state, and sought the APTTA’s cooperation and support in implementing new initiatives.

The APTTA members expressed hope that the director would bring about significant positive changes in higher and technical education, and said that the APTTA would cooperate with his office to “achieve our shared goals of enhancing quality technical education in Arunachal Pradesh,” it said.