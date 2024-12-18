DM bans wildlife hunting in U/Siang

YINGKIONG, 17 Dec: Upper Siang District Magistrate Talo Jerang has issued an order banning the use of firearms, including airguns, for hunting wildlife in the entire district with immediate effect till March, 2025.

Directing all arms licensees of the district to deposit their licenced firearms, including airguns, at the nearest police stations on or before 30 December, as per provisions contained in Section 21 of the Arms Act, 1959, the order stated that “the practice of killing wild animals, using unconventional methods like firearms and airguns, etc, in mass

scale causes irreparable damage to the wildlife,” and warned that “any person found violating the order shall be persecuted as per law and unauthorised weapon may be seized and the culprits be booked under relevant sections of the law.” (DIPRO)