Locals’ behaviour key to attracting tourists: DC

TAWANG, 17 Dec: Highlighting the importance of behaviour and conduct of the local communities, Tawang DC Kanki Darang emphasised that “such values play a key role in attracting tourists.”

He said this while interacting with a group of 17 pilgrims from Tuting, Gelling, Pasighat, and other nearby areas of eastern Arunachal Pradesh, here on Tuesday.

The group, being led by Lt Col Prashant of the Indian Army, is on a tour of Tawang district. The session was held as part of their visit to various historical and religious sites, including the iconic Tawang monastery.

Welcoming the pilgrims, the DC expressed gratitude to the army for organising such exposure tours, which allow locals to explore and experience different parts of the state. He encouraged the participants to observe, learn, and carry forward their experiences to their home regions.

Darang advised the pilgrims to promote their respective areas through social media platforms to boost local tourism and foster development.

“We shouldn’t depend solely on the government for everything; active participation by locals is vital for growth,” he added.

During the interaction, officers from the district administration shared valuable insights on the history of Tawang and ongoing initiatives aimed at promoting tourism in the region.

The session also provided an opportunity to the participants to raise queries related to Tawang and its tourism potential.

The exposure tour is expected to inspire the participants to appreciate and promote the cultural heritage and tourism prospects of their own regions, contributing to the overall growth of tourism in Arunachal Pradesh. (DIPRO)