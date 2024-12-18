Brainstorming session on edn’l scenario

ANINI, 17 Dec: Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, along with MLA Mopi Mihu, officers from the education directorate, district officials, panchayat members, and members of CBOs participated in a brainstorming session here in Dibang Valley district on Monday to discuss the district’s educational scenario.

DDSE Tenzin Wangda delivered a detailed block-wise presentation on the current education scenario of the district, which included the status of

infrastructure, teacher availability, student enrollment, etc.

The presentation followed a discussion on merging and closure of schools with low enrollment to ensure judicious utilisation of resources to bring about maximum benefit for the students.

The issues and concerns raised by the participants were taken into consideration and various solutions were outlined by the minister. (DIPRO)