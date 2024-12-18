Guv urges state’s media to promote positive journalism

ITANAGAR, 17 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik urged the press fraternity of Arunachal Pradesh to promote positive journalism and contribute to the state’s progress.

The governor made the call while interacting with a press delegation, led by Arunachal Press Club (APC) President Dodum Yangfo and his Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) counterpart Amar Sangno, who met the former at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

During the interaction, the governor emphasised the crucial role of a progressive and constructive media in a rapidly developing state like Arunachal.

He commended journalists for partnering in the state’s growth and urged them to create an environment conducive to the overall wellbeing of the people through their reporting.

Highlighting the media’s power to shape public opinion, the governor called on journalists to focus on success stories, particularly in rural areas, and to shed light on women’s entrepreneurship, drug addiction, and health issues, such as tuberculosis, which impact communities across the state.

Parnaik also advised the media fraternity to “propose innovative approaches to improve the social ecosystem while showcasing Arunachal’s progress amid challenges.”

Earlier, Yangfo and Sangno apprised the governor of the challenges faced by journalists in the state, including the need for pension schemes and exposure tours to enhance their professional outlook.

The duo also highlighted how the APC and the APUWJ together have been guiding the mediapersons of the state since their establishment in the early 1980s.

Among others, APC General Secretary Damien Lepcha, APUWJ General Secretary Sonam Jelly, Vice President Ranju Dodum, Assistant General Secretary Ngurang Sobha, APC Assistant IPR Secretary Pill Yania and Indian Journalists’ Union NEC member Taya Bagang were present at the meeting.