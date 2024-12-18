Arunachal’s Janeth Pinggam’s ‘NUMB’ nominated for JIFF

ITANAGAR, Dec 17: Versatile artiste Janeth Pinggam, from Shi-Yomi district, is making her mark in the film industry with her debut film NUMB, which has been nominated for the 17th Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF)-2025.

The prestigious festival will be held in Jaipur from 17 to 21 January next year.

NUMB has been selected in the short fiction category, marking a significant achievement for Pinggam early in her career. The selection comes after a rigorous three-month process in which the festival’s jury of 30 members from 12 countries reviewed 1,651 entries from 77 countries.

In addition, Pinggam is also playing a background role in a south Indian film currently being shot in the scenic Ziro Valley. A multi-talented artist, she is also a poet and singer, having collaborated with rap stars from Arunachal, including K4 Kekho and Mungs T.

The 17th edition of the JIFF will showcase films from across the globe, including entries from the United States, Germany, Canada, China, and the United Kingdom.

The JIFF, one of the world’s largest competitive film festivals for fiction films, has been held annually in Jaipur since 2009 and is conducted by the Jaipur International Film Festival Trust.