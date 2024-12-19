CIFA distributes fish feed for scientific freshwater aquaculture

KANUBARI, 18 Dec: Fish feed were distributed to sixty farmers in the presence of DFDO Yab Nanu Camdir under outreach activities of ICAR-CIFA, here in Longding district on Wednesday.

Earlier on 27 November, Bhubaneswar-based ICAR-CIFA principal scientists Dr. S. Adhikari and Dr. C.K Misra had visited the farmers’ ponds, distributed the fish seeds at Kanubari, and suggested for supplementary feeding. The balanced fish feed were provided to sixty fish farmers on Wednesday.

At the backdrop of the fish feed distribution programme, fisheries minister Gabriel D. Wangsu had suggested for promoting scientific freshwater aquaculture amongst farmers of the state through dissemination of ICAR-CIFA technologies and supply of critical technological inputs including improved fish seeds, feeds and hatchery. Accordingly, ICAR-CIFA distributed fish feed to improve the aquaculture productivity of the farmers of Arunachal Pradesh. (DIPRO)