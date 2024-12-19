SIDBI supported SDT on tribal jewelry making concludes

LONGDING, 18 Dec: A 15-day training program on tribal jewelry making, organized by the Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT), in collaboration with ‘Tribal Fashion Jewellery,’ concluded here on Wednesday. The programme, sponsored by the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), aimed to empower local artisans with the skills and knowledge to create exquisite Wancho tribal jewelry in order to promote economic growth and self-reliance within the community.

Addressing the valedictory function at the Circuit House here, founder & CEO of BLCCT Chandan Prasad expressed his gratitude to SIDBI for their support and highlighted the potential of tribal jewelry to contribute to the region’s economic development. He emphasized BLCCT’s commitment to providing ongoing support to the trainees, enabling them to establish sustainable livelihoods.

Handicraft promotion officer Mibin Dirchi informed the trainees about various government schemes and initiatives available to support their entrepreneurial endeavors.

Additional deputy commissioner Mirpe Tato encouraged the trainees to utilize their newly acquired skills to generate income and improve their standard of living.

In addition to the training program, a financial literacy awareness session was conducted by the CRISIL Foundation. The session focused on the importance of saving, financial planning, and the benefits of government schemes like the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY).