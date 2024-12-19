NERIST conducts awareness prog on improved agri tools

NAMSAI, 18 Dec: A one-day awareness-cum-interaction programme with farmers on “gender friendly and improved agricultural hand tools and equipment in Arunachal Pradesh” was organized by the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), in collaboration with Namsai KVK, at the KVK’s office premises here on Wednesday.

Principal investigator of AICRP on ergonomics and safety in agriculture and allied sectors, Dr. K.N. Dewangan explained the benefits of several ergonomic agricultural tools for different crops grown in the region, which can be easily used by women farmers.

Junior project officers Dr. N. Surya Kumar Chhetry and Sarju demonstrated the working system of some of the implements to the participant farmers.

During the programme, KVK SMS (plant protection) Dr. Madhumita Sonowal encouraged the farmers to follow the scientific production methods, using the agricultural implements.