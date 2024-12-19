MLA for action against absentee teachers

DAPORIJO, 18 Dec: MLA Nakap Nalo has directed the authority concerned to initiate strong action against the absentee teachers, saying that “their habit of being in absence shouldn’t be routine one.”

Addressing a sensitization and review meeting on education scenarios of Nacho assembly constituency at DEIT conference hall here in Upper Subansiri district on Wednesday, Nalo said that he would dedicate his tenure to strengthen education system of his constituency in particular. “No works, no pay policy would be applied to the absentee teachers,” he added.

Stating that “the sole target of government is to strengthen the education scenario by reversing the old policy of education system,” the MLA also appealed to the public and stakeholders to cooperate with the new education policy of the state. The MLA said that he would monitor himself the education system of his constituency and conduct follow up meeting on regular basis.

Earlier, BEO of Lemeking-Taksing block Take Lusi Sorum and BEO of Siyum-Nacho block D.Sorum presented detailed report of education scenarios through power-point presentation.

Deputy commissioner Tasso Gambo urged concerned BEOs and school in-charges to furnish correct information about the ground reality so that higher authority could initiate remedial steps for the smooth functioning of schools.

The meeting was attended, among others, by DDSE Pokpe Rime, headmasters, teachers and SMC members. (DIPRO)