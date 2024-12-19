Borgohain appointed as director (Ops) of OIL

DULIAJAN, 18 Dec: Trailukya Borgohain has been appointed as Director (Operations) of Oil India Limited (OIL) on 17 December. Before his current appointment, he served as Chief General Manager (Geology & Reservoir) at OIL, where he spearheaded initiatives to accelerate the development of oil and gas fields in Upper Assam.

He completed MSc. in Applied Geology from IIT, Roorkee and MBA in Energy Leadership from Texas A&M University, Texarkana, USA.

A native of Bhadoi Panchali, Dibrugarh district in Assam, Borgohain had joined OIL as an executive trainee in 1995 in the Geological department at field headquarters, Duliajan.

Borgohain has been instrumental in several key oil and gas discoveries across Assam, Rajasthan and Gabon. His leadership and technical acumen were pivotal during his tenure as general manager and head of OIL’s Gabon Exploration Project from 2017 to 2021.

With a distinguished portfolio of achievements that includes presenting numerous technical papers at national and international forums and authoring over 36 exploration evaluation reports, Borgohain is a recognized leader in the industry.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Borgohain is actively engaged with industry associations. He currently serves as vice president of the Association of Petroleum Geologists (APG India) for the 2023-25 tenure and is a key member of the central executive body, organizing Geo India 2024. He is also affiliated with the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Notably, Borgohain was awarded membership in Delta-Mu-Delta, a prestigious honor society for academic excellence, during his MBA studies in the United States.