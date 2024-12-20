Artisan application camp for PM Vishwakarma held

TAWANG, 19 Dec: Three hundred artisans and 15 gram panchayat chairpersons participated in a two-day ‘awareness-cum-artisan application registration camp’ under the PM Vishwakarma scheme, organised at the District Industries Centre here from 18-19 December, under the guidance of Industries Commissioner Saughat Biswas.

The camp was inaugurated by district Industries Deputy Director Tsering Drema, who highlighted the significance of the PM Vishwakarma scheme in empowering artisans engaged in 18 traditional trades, including carpentry, boat making, blacksmithing, goldsmithing, tailoring, and more.

She emphasised the pivotal role of the panchayat members in raising awareness about the scheme and encouraging artisans to seize the entrepreneurial opportunities it offers.

The artisans were briefed on the scheme’s benefits, including access to training, skill development, loans, and certification processes. Representatives from the state level project monitoring unit addressed various queries related to eligibility conditions, loan facilitation, and the scheme’s support for product enhancement and market integration.

In her address, Drema highlighted the scheme’s potential to elevate the craftsmanship and business knowledge of artisans, enabling them to reach national and international markets. She stressed the importance of the verification and vetting process to ensure smooth access to the scheme’s benefits.

The PRI members were urged to collaborate with the common service centres to assist artisans in completing their applications and addressing any pending verification processes. This collaboration is expected to enhance artisans’ access to skill development programmes and financial support, thereby helping them scale their businesses and showcase their craftsmanship on larger platforms.

The event was overseen by Industries Secretary Bullo Mamu and Tawang DC Kanki Darang. (DIPRO)