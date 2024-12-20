Accused in theft and UPI fraud case arrested

ITANAGAR, 19 Dec: The Nirjuli police on 18 December arrested a man, identified as Nor Seeh @ Peso (27), of Raka Village in Keyi Panyor district, on charges of theft and UPI fraud.

Earlier, on 13 December, the Nirjuli police received a written complaint from a woman, reporting the theft of her handbag on 13 November from her car in Karsingsa. The bag contained Rs 15,000 in cash, a mobile phone, and an SIM card linked to her SBI account.

“Between 15 and 17 November, unauthorised UPI transactions amounting to approximately Rs 14,000 were carried out using her linked bank account,” the police informed in a release. A case [u/s 303(2) BNS] was registered in this regard.

The investigation was entrusted to SI Gopal Tok, under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo and Nirjuli PS OC Inspector TM Nekam.

“Through a combination of technical analysis and traditional investigative methods, the stolen mobile phone was traced and recovered from a female

to whom the accused had sold it,” the police said, adding that this led to the identification of the accused.

After his arrest, the accused confessed to stealing the handbag. “Using the stolen mobile phone linked to the victim’s SBI account, he and his accomplice generated OTPs, changed the GPay password, and carried out UPI transactions in exchange for money in Ziro, Lower Subansiri,” the release stated.

Meanwhile, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo urged the public to remain vigilant, ensure that their vehicles are securely locked while parked, and immediately report such incidents to the nearest police station.