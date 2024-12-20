BFC win Si Donyi football tournament

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 19 Dec: BFC football team defeated Daren Sui team by 2-0 goals to win the Si Donyi Hilo Football Tournament at the mini-outdoor stadium here in Upper Subansiri district on Wednesday.

Tori Basar of Golden ASE Club was adjudged the player of the tournament, while the ‘discipline team’ award was given to Neh-Tsari FC. Tunu Don of BFC won the best goalkeeper award, while Nari Yigam of Spartan FC emerged the top scorer. The ’emerging player’ award was given to Portav Rigia of Young Stars FC.