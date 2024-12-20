Weeklong PGKO campaign launched in Lohit

TEZU, 19 Dec: In a bid to enhance governance and improve public service delivery, ADC Rebecca Tayeng launched a weeklong campaign, ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore-2024’ on Thursday, as part of the Good Governance Week, here in Lohit district.

The campaign will conclude on 24 December.

Addressing the gathering at the launch ceremony, the ADC emphasised the significance of the campaign, which will include the organisation of special camps across the district. “These camps are designed to provide direct access to government services, promote transparency, and ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the grassroots level,” Tayeng said.

She urged government officials to coordinate closely to make public service delivery more efficient, responsive, and accessible to the people, stressing that the initiative would play a crucial role in bridging the gap between the administration and the rural population, fostering better communication and improving overall governance.

Meanwhile, services were provided to the beneficiaries by various government departments during a PKGO camp organised by Deomali ADC Bondulum Tawsik at Mopaya village in Tirap district on Thursday.

Residents from neighbouring villages, including Kenon and Thalot, also benefitted from the initiative. (DIPROs)