Yak health camps benefit Brokpas

[ Prem Chetry ]

DIRANG, 19 Dec: More than 200 Brokpa yak herders of Tawang district benefitted from three yak health camps, organised at Jang, Mago and Thingbu, by Dirang (W/Kameng)-based National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) from 16-18 December.

During the camps, scientists of the NRCY, led by Dr Mokhtar Hussain and Subham Loat, conducted demonstration and awareness programmes on scientific yak husbandry practices and adoption of suitable yak health management practices.

They dwelt on the roles played by yaks for livelihood generation, explained the different types of diseases that affect yaks, and advocated preventing diseases through vaccination.

Animal feed, salt, solar light and other household items were distributed to altogether 200 yak herders during the camps.