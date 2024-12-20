H&FW secy disappointed with dists’ performance in immunisation

ITANAGAR, 19 Dec: Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) Secretary Ira Singhal expressed disappointment with the districts’ performance in achieving full immunisation, during a state level orientation programme on ‘Zero dose implementation-cum-implementation action group (IAG) review meeting’ held here on Thursday.

The objective of the programme was to equip 12 GAVI districts with in-depth knowledge of on the zero dose implementation plan, “aiming for 30% reduction of zero dose children by 2026,” stated a release from the IEC state bureau.

Expressing concern over the underperformance of some accredited social health activists (ASHA), she asked how an ASHA can gather accurate data on pregnant women, full immunisation and institutional delivery “if she does not visit every household within her designated area.”

Emphasising the need to strengthen the ASHAs’ performance, Singhal directed the DRCHO and the MO (RI) of 12 Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunisation (GAVI) districts of the state to “take up a strategic plan and actively address them to improve immunisation coverage.”

“Given the relatively small population of Arunachal, achieving full coverage should be feasible with focused effort,” Singhal said.

She emphasised on engaging PRI members and using religious places as key platforms to enhance immunisation.

UNDP senior expert (healthcare sustainability) Dr Pradeep Halder informed that “zero dose plan is a strategy aimed at identifying and reaching children who have not received even a single dose of essential vaccine,” the release said.

UNDP RPA Dr Supratim Biswas highlighted the role of digital platform in health solution, particularly the universal vaccine identification number portal, which is designed to track individual vaccine doses.

NHM SIO Dr Padung presented an overview of the “GAVI third-phase of health system strengthening,” it said.

Representative from supporting partners, including the UNDP SPO, the WHO SMO, UNICEF consultants, and JSI were present at the programme.