Farmers-scientists interaction prog

JAMPANI, 20 Dec: Sixteen farmers and farmwomen, members of SHGs, and 29 final year BSc agriculture students participated in a farmers-scientists interaction programme organised here in East Siang district by Pasighat-based College of Horticulture Forestry (CHF) on Thursday.

During the programme, CHF Social Science Professor BRPhukan apprised the participants of the potential of buckwheat cultivation using improved technology for enhancing farmers’ income and sustaining the farming system. He also highlighted natural and organic farming.

AICRN PI on Potential Crops Dr P Debnath and Drs AS Barman, Shibani Dhobal and Dinesh Kumar spoke on the benefits of potential crops and highlighted the importance of growing buckwheat in the face of climate change.

AICRN on Potential Crops nodal officer Dr SK Yadav also interacted with the farmers and the students online and encouraged the farmers to grow buckwheat.

Agricultural inputs like knapsack sprayers, biofertiliser, and spades were later distributed to the farmers.