Awareness prog on agroforestry

HAYULIANG, 20 Dec: Farmers and other stakeholders participated in a two-day awareness programme on agroforestry, organised by the Anjaw district Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here.

The programme was aimed at promoting sustainable agricultural practices and enhancing livelihoods through agroforestry techniques tailored for the unique ecological conditions of the region.

The initiative focused on building awareness about agroforestry’s role in combating soil erosion, increasing agricultural productivity, and providing ecological benefits.Key sessions covered topics such as integration of high-value tree species with traditional crops, management of sloping lands, and cultivation of medicinal plants.

Agronomist Naveen Khoisnam presented a practical demonstration on planting techniques, while soil & water conservation expert Ugarsain delivered a lecture on the importance of agroforestry in enhancing income opportunities for farmers while conserving the environment.

Nutrition specialist Pooja Singnale delivered a lecture on nutritional kitchen gardening and the importance of vegetable intake to reduce non-communicable diseases, and horticulture scientist Satveer Yadav gave a lecture on training and pruning of kiwi plant.