DAPORIJO, 20 Dec: The Good Governance Week under the theme ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore’ was launched in Upper Subansiri district by DC Tasso Gambo here on Friday.

The nationwide camp aims to redress public grievances and improve service delivery.

On the occasion, the DC distributed various documents, including PR, ST, death & birth certificates, to the applicants.

Gambo urged the government officials to be accountable and transparent while discharging their duties.

A similar programme was also organised at Lipu Yomcha in West Siang district on Friday.

During the camp, NCD screening, health check-up, Abha ID generation, e-shram registration, etc, were done.

ADC Gyamar Amte highlighted the key points of the programme and urged the villagers to come forward and submit their grievances for redressal. [DIPROs]