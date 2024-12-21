Training prog on homestay operation

YUPIA, 20 Dec: A two-day training programme on ‘Homestay setup, its promotion and publicity’ for homestay operators, unemployed youths and women of Papum Pare district and the ICR was organised by the Papum Pare district tourism office from 18-19 December.

The programme was conducted by tour operators and resource persons from the State Food Craft Institute (SFCI), Itanagar, who apprised the participating unemployed youths and women of how to support themselves by operating homestays. Those who already run homestays were refreshed on the ways to run their operations.

SFCI head faculty member SS Kaar spoke on setting up and importance of homestay vis-à-vis rural tourism in Arunachal Pradesh, while resource persons from SFCI, Seema Kop and Yabom Godak, conducted practical classes on housekeeping.

Bengia Mrinal, one of the most prominent tour operators of the state, dwelt on how to publicise homestay services through social media, and on how to set competitive pricing for homestay services.

TRIHMS Emergency & Trauma Centre Nursing Officer Hage Yama explained various lifesaving first-aid skills in case of any emergency, and the Papum Pare district tourism officer enumerated the homestay guidelines and policies of the state tourism department.

The first day’s session was conducted at Aan Homestay in P Sector, Itanagar, which is one of the oldest and most successful homestay operators in the ICR.

The programme concluded with field visit to Pamu Yallang, a very popular soft trekking route in Ziro (L/Subansiri) and to various homestays in Hong village to give the participants firsthand experience of homestay operation, especially at Naranag Tami Yanya homestay, which is still in its original and traditional form.