LMCA dept conducts consumer awareness prog for students

ITANAGAR, 20 Dec: The legal metrology & consumer affairs (LMCA) department organised a consumer awareness programme on the theme ‘Virtual hearing and digital access to consumer justice’ for school students at Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) No 1 here on Friday.

The event aimed at educating students and teachers about the increasing importance of virtual platforms and digital tools in accessing consumer justice in today’s digital age.

During the programme, Arunachal Pradesh Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Registrar Taba Tabin, retired ACLM KP Tago and their team highlighted the growing role of technology in consumer rights protection and legal processes.

“In the era of digitalisation, virtual hearings and online access to consumer grievance redressal are not only convenient but also more efficient,” said KV No 1 Principal Dr Ramkumar Singh Sikarwar, stressing the importance of embracing digital tools to streamline and expedite the process of consumer justice.

The resource persons of the programme highlighted the rights and duties of consumers under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and emphasised the significance of being aware of consumer laws in safeguarding one’s interests. They also held an interaction session with the students and demonstrated virtual hearings for consumer justice.