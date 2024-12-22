NSCN (K) faction opposes Indo-Myanmar border fencing

[ Samshum Changmi ]

ITANAGAR, 21 Dec: The Ang Mai-led faction of the NSCN (K) has declared its intention to use all available means to oppose what it termed “illegal border fencing” along the “so-called Indo-Myanmar border of 1972” in Naga-inhabited areas.

In a statement released by its ministry of information and publicity (MIP), the group claimed that on 18 December a border survey team from “occupational India” was spotted near Longwa village, which is divided between India and Myanmar by the 1972 boundary.

Describing this activity as a “criminal act,” the faction warned against any recurrence, claiming that it violated both local and international laws.

The faction also threatened to target survey agencies and contractors involved in activities related to the “illegal 1972 Indo-Myanmar boundary,” regardless of their nationality or affiliation.

According to an MIP statement, the boundary was established without the consent of the Naga people and was a result of secret agreements between Indian and Myanmarese authorities.

The faction asserted that any attempt to “enforce or perpetuate this boundary” would be met with “severe military actions,” describing such efforts as threats to Naga unity and sovereignty.

“The anti-human and anti-laws of the land of 1972 that was secretly manoeuvred… will not have a second coming,” the group said.

It further cautioned against what it called “poisoning the Naga national movement” under the guise of the ongoing ceasefire.

The group reiterated its stance that no reminders or warnings would follow for any future activities related to the “illegal boundary.”

“Nagas were divided into India and Myanmar without our consent,” it said.

The Ang Mai faction is reportedly in a ceasefire agreement with the Myanmar junta and is engaged in talks with the government of India.

Earlier this year, the government of India announced plans to construct a fence along the 1,643-km Indo-Myanmar border, which runs through Arunachal Pradesh (520 kms), Nagaland (215 kms), Manipur (398 kms), and Mizoram (510 kms).