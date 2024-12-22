Observer emphasises on clean electoral roll

LIKABALI, 21 Dec: Electoral roll observer Saugat Biswas stressed on maintaining a healthy and clean electoral roll by enrolling only genuine persons in Lower Siang district.

Taking stock of the ongoing Special Summary Revision-2025 for Lower Siang district during a meeting with the EROs, AEROs, BLOs, and representatives of political parties here on Saturday, he stressed the need to observe and abide by the provisions for enrolment of

electors as per the RP Act, 1950, and the importance of maintaining efficiency and transparency in the revision process.

He also dwelled on matters related to timely distribution of EPICs and proper communication to the applicants. “All applications received in the public grievance management system, as well as those received manually, are to be dealt with without undue delay,” he added.

The district received a total of 271 applications for inclusion, deletion and correction under the SSR with 1 January 2025 as the qualifying date for Likabali and Nari-Koyu assembly constituencies, which have been disposed of. The final publication will be done on 6 January, 2025. (DIPRO)