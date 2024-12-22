AMTROM conducts free diabetic retinopathy screening camps at TRHIMS, NERIST

NAHARLAGUN, 21 Dec: AMTRON, a leading technology solutions provider, organised a free diabetic retinopathy screening camp at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here on Friday.

During the camp, advanced AI-based technology for detecting diabetic retinopathy was introduced, benefitting individuals at risk of vision-related complications. Patients underwent screening for diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and cataract and the AI technology facilitated rapid and accurate diagnosis, identifying four patients with diabetic retinopathy. These patients were referred for further medical intervention.

Medical professionals, including the TRIHMS’ Ophthalmology Department Head Dr Tojum and Assistant Professor of Vitreoretinal Surgery Dr Dipu supervised the screening process.

Earlier, on Thursday, AMTRON, in collaboration with the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) health unit,

organised a diabetic retinopathy screening camp at the NERIST campus in Nirjuli. A total of 57 patients were screened during the camp.

While the majority of patients were found to have mild to moderate stages of the disease, two patients were identified with more severe conditions, including vision impairment in one eye due to cataracts, said an AMTRON release.