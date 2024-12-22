Pagak village: A shining example of community effort

[ Niyang Pertin ]

On a crisp morning in Pagak, a small village nestled in the lush hills of Kaying circle in Siang district, a quiet yet momentous transformation unfolded. The village was officially inaugurated as a ‘clean model village’ by MLA-cum-adviser for agriculture and allied sectors, Talem Taboh, on Friday.

The inauguration ceremony, attended by Deputy Commissioner PN Thungon, Kaying EAC Pooza Sonam, administrative officers, and, of course, the villagers of Pagak, marked the culmination of months of hard work, collaboration, and an unwavering community spirit.

As we journeyed into Pagak, the road itself spoke of the village’s serene charm – 46 kilometres from Aalo and just 3 kilometres from Kaying HQ. The narrow road meandered through dense green forests, eventually opening to a panoramic view of 15 quaint households, each with its own untold story.

Founded in 1961 after splitting from Paksing village, this humble settlement sits at the confluence of the Pakpong and the Siyom rivers, offering breathtaking vistas of the surrounding hills. Known for its prized oranges and some of the highest rainfall in the region, Pagak’s potential was clear to anyone who set foot there.

Before the inauguration ceremony began, we were ushered to a newly constructed viewpoint – a charming tree house built by the villagers themselves, using bamboo from the surrounding forests. As we climbed up, the sight before us was nothing short of breathtaking. The turquoise waters of the Siyom river sparkled below, its gentle flow complementing the serenity of the landscape. The cool breeze carried the fragrance of the surrounding nature as we sat down to enjoy a local breakfast, which included millet rice cakes, organic fruits, and tea brewed from local herbs. This was not just a meal – it was an invitation into the village’s way of life: simple, nourishing, and steeped in nature.

From the tree house, we embarked on a leisurely village walk to witness the incredible transformation that has taken place in Pagak. Our first encounter was a freshly hand-painted sign on a wooden board perched atop a tree trunk: ‘Pagak – Clean Model Village’. It was a simple yet poignant declaration, a visible marker of the village’s newfound identity. As we continued down the path, the beauty of Pagak revealed itself in layers: neat rocks painted white, lining the walkways, and handmade bamboo dustbins along the way and in front of every house, adding a touch of whimsical charm to each step we took.

One of the first innovations we encountered was the waste segregation bins funded by ‘Project 37,’ a crowd-funding initiative spearheaded by the 2016 APCS batch. Crafted with ingenuity, two self-made barrels stood side by side – one for dry waste and one for organic waste. The organic waste collected would then be taken to the newly constructed compost pit, where it would be transformed into nourishing soil for the village’s future. It was evident that Pagak was not just talking about sustainability -it was living it, with every small action adding to the whole.

As we strolled beneath the shade of orange trees, their ripe fruit hanging like ornaments in the warm sunlight, the air was thick with the scent of citrus and fresh soil. Villagers greeted us with warm

smiles – faces that radiated the pride and joy of seeing their village undergo such a remarkable transformation. What was once a modest, unassuming place was now alive with vibrant, freshly painted signs, blooming flowers, and the feeling that something new was unfolding before our eyes.

The idea for a ‘clean model village’ in Siang district was birthed from the vision of Deputy Commissioner Thungon, who saw the potential for showcasing exemplary villages that could inspire both the state and the nation. He chose Pagak as one of the 12 selected villages to lead this transformation, supported by the tireless efforts of Kaying EAC Sonam. Sonam’s dedication went beyond cleanliness; she set her sights on establishing Pagak as a thriving tourist destination – an ambitious yet attainable goal, given the village’s natural beauty and strategic location.

As we continued our walk, the beauty of Pagak unfolded before us – neatly kept paths winding through fields of oranges, and villagers tending to their crops with quiet dedication. We stopped at a future viewpoint overlooking the confluence of the Pakpong and the Siyom rivers, a spot with immense potential for development. This upcoming project would transform the area into a serene riverbank destination for visitors, allowing tourists to sit and enjoy the beauty of the rivers meeting at the heart of the village.

We then made our way to the newly constructed ‘I Love Pagak’ selfie point, another initiative funded by Project 37. The selfie point, outlined with colourful flowers donated by well-wishers from across the state, added a cheerful and inviting atmosphere to the village. The point had become a symbol of the village’s new identity and its growing appeal as a tourist destination. Many in our group took the opportunity to snap a picture, capturing the joy and hope that filled the air.

As the inauguration ceremony began, the atmosphere buzzed with excitement.

Taboh spoke of the power of community involvement, calling on the villagers to continue their collective effort in maintaining the village’s newfound beauty.

“This initiative belongs to you,” he said, urging the villagers to take pride in their work and preserve the changes they have brought about.

Taboh also took the opportunity to reassure the villagers of future developments. He acknowledged their demands for further infrastructure, promising a ring road around the village and steps leading from the viewpoint to the riverbank. “These additions,” he said, “would further elevate Pagak as a commercial tourist spot, creating new opportunities for economic growth.”

Thungon shared his belief in the transformative power of rural tourism, stressing the need for a shift in mindset. “Rural tourism requires a change in attitude, focusing on creating exceptional experiences for visitors while protecting our traditions and natural resources,” he said.

Sonam praised the villagers for their enthusiasm and cooperation in making Pagak a model village. She expressed her gratitude to everyone involved, from the village officers and line departments to the residents themselves, and her batchmates from Project 37, whose dedication played a crucial role in this transformation.

After the speeches, we gathered for a relaxed, open-air lunch under the shade of trees, where wooden tables and benches had been set up in a newly constructed area. The space, with its simple charm, seemed to embrace the natural beauty surrounding it. This area will later allow tourists to bring their own food and enjoy the peaceful environment.

As we sat together, sharing stories and enjoying the meal, it was clear that this village, with its strong sense of community and commitment to progress, ispoised for even greater things.

As part of the district administration’s Swachhata Hi Seva-2024 initiative, several impactful projects were implemented in Pagak to elevate its infrastructure and sustainability. A compost pit unit, 5 LED streetlights, and a market shed were constructed to improve the village’s infrastructure. These developments enhance both the aesthetic and functional aspects of Pagak, contributing to its appeal as a model village.

The distribution of two dustbins to each household for waste segregation, along with the installation of bamboo bins and signage, helps to promote better waste disposal practices. Additionally, waste segregation bins were constructed to ensure efficient waste management across the village.

Key tourism-related projects included the construction of a hawa ghar, bamboo benches, and tables. These additions enhance the village’s potential to attract visitors while providing the community with spaces to enjoy and gather. The repair of the CC drain and the construction of the ‘I Love Pagak’ selfie point under Project 37 have further elevated the village’s aesthetic appeal and functionality, making it a destination for both locals and tourists alike.

The transformation of Pagak stands as a testament to the power of community participation and commitment. Through collaborative efforts, the village has embraced cleanliness, environmental sustainability, and infrastructure development, making it a model for others to follow.

A key player in Pagak’s metamorphosis is Project 37, a crowdfunding initiative led by the 2016 APCS batch. This innovative collaboration brought significant improvements to the village, including the establishment of a waste segregation unit, which facilitates the recycling of plastic and dry waste. The initiative also contributed to the creation of the iconic ‘I Love Pagak’ selfie point, adding to the village’s appeal as a tourist destination.

Moreover, the spirit of transformation is spreading across the district. Similar activities are also being undertaken in the other 11 selected villages, all of which are set to benefit from the collective energy and dedication of the administration and the villagers themselves. As these villages continue to flourish, they will stand as beacons of progress, demonstrating the profound impact of cleanliness, sustainability, and community engagement in rural development. The changes in Pagak are not just about better infrastructure or a cleaner environment – they represent the hope and resilience of rural communities taking charge of their futures.

As the day unfolded, and the sun dipped behind the hills, casting a golden glow over the village, it became abundantly clear that Pagak’s journey is far from over. With the continued support of the administration and the energy of its residents, Pagak is poised to become a model of rural excellence – a place where people live in harmony with nature and each other. The road ahead may be long, but the heart of Pagak beats with hope, pride, and an unwavering commitment to making a difference.

As these efforts continue, we are reminded that when a community unites with purpose, anything is possible. Pagak is a shining example of what can be achieved when people come together, and it is with great pride that we look forward to the future, where villages like Pagak will lead the way in sustainable, community-driven development. (The writer is DIPRO in-charge, Siang district.)