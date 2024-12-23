Football coaching camp concludes

ZIRO, 22 Dec: The weeklong winter football coaching camp organised by the Lower Subansiri District Football Association concluded on Sunday.

The camp, which was held from 15 December, was aimed at identifying and nurturing young football talents from the district.

The selected boys football players born in 2012 and 2013 will be recommended to the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association for the state level trials to be conducted for selection to the prestigious Reliance Foundation Young Champs Academy, Mumbai. The football academy offers free training and scholarships to talented players.

The closing ceremony was attended by District Sports Officer Chiging Tamu, along with representatives of major football clubs of the district.

Participation certificates were provided to all the young footballers.