Training progs for progressive farmers

NAMSAI/TEZU, 22 Dec: Altogether 135 progressive farmers participated in training programmes organised by the agricultural engineering department of the NERIST at Namsai, Tezu and Sunpura on 18, 19 and 20 December, respectively.

The programmes were aimed at establishing connections between farmers, research institutes, and state government officials, and its primary focus was to showcase various improved technologies, including women-friendly tools and equipment, designed to reduce labour and increase farmers’ incomes, the NERIST informed in a release.

During interactions with the farmers, Prof KN Dewangan from the NERIST agricultural engineering department spoke on the importance of adopting appropriate technology with the right knowledge, and presented a lecture through an audiovisual medium on ergonomically improved hand tools and equipment tailored for hilly regions, the release stated.

JPO Surya Chhetry demonstrated several tools and equipment during the programmes, it added.