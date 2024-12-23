Oyan beat Depi Cricket Club by 82 runs

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 22 Dec: Oyan defeated Depi Cricket Club by 82 runs in the opening match of the 11th Winter Cricket Tournament (T20) at the Mikong UPS playground in East Siang district on Sunday.

Batting first, the Oyan team set the Depi team a competitive 176-run target to win.

While chasing the target, Depi Cricket Club were all out for 93 runs in the 13th over.

A total of 19 teams from different Siang districts and Assam’s Dhemaji district are participating in the tournament, Mikong Sports Association, the organiser of the tournament, said.

The champion team of the tournament will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000 with a trophy, while the runner-up will be given Rs 20,000 with a trophy.

Agin Taboh, associate professor at JN College, who inaugurated the tournament, spoke on the importance village level tournaments as such tournaments give the young players opportunities to showcase their talents.

Taboh advised the young players to maintain good health and physical fitness to improve their performance in sports.