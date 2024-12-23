Provide alternative to marijuana cultivation

The West Kameng police used drones to spray herbicides to destroy cannabis plants. The operation was carried out in collaboration with the horticulture department. In several parts of the state cannabis and marijuana plants are found. Many people make a living by selling them illegally. This innovative way of using drones to destroy these plants is a good move. The police can also use drones to carry out surveys of marijuana and cannabis cultivation fields. In many areas, the locals who are dependent on selling these plants become hostile and do not allow the police to enter.

It is well known that many people are dependent on these plants to make a livelihood. Unless the government helps by providing them with alternative crops, people will continue to grow them. This issue has been time and again flagged by local authorities. The people turn hostile when authorities try to destroy cannabis and marijuana plants because for some this is the only source of living. The best way to keep away from it is by providing an alternative source of livelihood.