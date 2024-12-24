United Tani Army seeks quashing of hydropower projects

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 23 Dec: The National Socialist Council of Taniland (NSCT), now known as United Tani Army (UTA) has sought the quashing of all the MoUs and MoAs signed with hydropower developers to construct mega dams in the state.

The group in a statement said that “in case of any such consideration being too indispensable for the best interest of Arunachal people that can, at the most, be done only after taking all concerned stakeholders and the public into confidence totally.”

After a long hiatus, the group has resurfaced in the media by raising several issues, including the sensitive dams issue. “The construction of mega dams should be totally banned in Arunachal in line with the advocacy for non-construction of mega dams adopted in the UN resolution,” it said.

The group also urged non-indigenous people holding APST certificates, including those in powerful positions, to resign from their positions and leave the state within three months.

They also urged the Arunachal government to “intensify its persistence in giving the final touch to resolving the Arunachal-Assam boundary disputes.”

In case of failure, the group warned that it would be “bound to take the matter into its own hands.”

Further, the UTA urged the government to relocate the Chakma-Hajong refugees. “All Chakmas and Hajong settled in Arunachal should remember that they are not basically Arunachali, and were given a temporary refuge on request of the Indian government. Thus they have no right of permanent settlement In Arunachal,” the group stated.