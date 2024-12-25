Orgs participate in voluntary blood donation for TRIHMS

[ Apasi Linggi and Kara Gambo ]

NAHARLAGUN, 24 Dec: The Arunachal Life Saving Foundation (ALSF), in collaboration with the All Capital Complex Two-Wheeler Garage Welfare Association (ACCTWGWA), organised a voluntary blood donation camp at the TRIHMS Blood Centre here on Tuesday.

The event, infused with the Christmas spirit, witnessed overwhelming participation from individuals eager to contribute to the noble cause.

ALSF chairman Ramesh Jeke emphasised the importance of perseverance in social work during the event. Reflecting on his experiences, he said, “There are challenges in every field, but passion is what keeps us going. I have been working in the social field for many years, and there have been times when patients complain, threaten, and even mentally pressurise us. Yet, if you do your work with dedication, these challenges become insignificant. Just like water hitting a stone continuously creates a hole, persistence is key. We must continue encouraging people to donate blood and organs for the betterment of society.”

ACCTWGWA chairman Saingam Waii highlighted the significance of the collaboration with the ALSF.

He said, “We decided to collaborate today so that during tomorrow’s Christmas celebrations, the blood we donated might help save lives. It’s a fulfilling thought. Everyone working under our association, including garage owners and mechanics, participated willingly and voluntarily in this initiative.”

The camp saw a large number of enthusiastic donors who came forward voluntarily to give blood. The organisers expressed gratitude to the participants, acknowledging their invaluable contribution to society.