Capital police awards given away

ITANAGAR, 24 Dec: Itanagar Police Station SI Inya Tato received the ‘best performer’ award for outstanding contributions in crime prevention, investigation and fostering community relations at the first-ever Capital Police Awards (CAP-STARS) function held on Monday at the Itanagar police station conference hall.

The CAP-STARS initiative has been conceived as a platform to recognise and reward the exceptional contributions of police personnel in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR). Itanagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh has introduced the programme with a vision to motivate officers and staff by acknowledging their relentless efforts, dedication and outstanding performance in maintaining law and order, preventing crimes, and fostering police-community relationships.

Constable Tadar Siniong of the Niti Vihar police station received the award for exemplary service and collaboration with community stakeholders.

The ‘best performer’ award was given also to SI Tamo Bakhang for his dedication to efficient policing at the Chimpu police station, and

Constable Jumde Kamki for swift and efficient emergency response, showcasing exceptional teamwork and crisis management skills at the emergency response support system, along with Constable Sonoj Rai of the SP office for excellence in administrative duties, ensuring minimal pendency, and efficient handling of sensitive matters.

The CAP-STARS for best investigating officer was awarded to SI RK Jha for his outstanding investigative skills, including solving cases with unknown accused and ensuring successful court processes, earning the highest merit points under a detailed and transparent evaluation system.

The CAP-STARS initiative marks the beginning of an annual tradition aimed at promoting a culture of excellence and teamwork within the capital police force.

The objectives of CAP-STARS

Recognition of excellence: To honour police personnel who demonstrate exemplary service and set benchmarks in their respective roles.

Motivation: To inspire officers to achieve greater heights in policing through a transparent and merit-based recognition system.

Community engagement: To strengthen public trust by highlighting the dedication of officers working to ensure the safety and security in the ICR.

Promoting professional standards: To encourage innovation, efficiency and ethical practices among the police force.

The programme began with a ‘sampark sabha’ – a dedicated forum where police personnel from across the ICR convened to discuss their issues, problems, and demands. The SP listened to the concerns raised, facilitating discussions to thrash out viable solutions.

“The CAP-STARS awards are not just about recognition; they are about inspiring every officer to strive for excellence and reminding them that their efforts are valued,” the SP said.

The CAP-STARS awards were presented in eight categories, each designed to recognise specific aspects of policing, from investigative excellence to operational efficiency and public engagement. The recipients were chosen through a rigorous evaluation process, ensuring fairness and transparency.

The initiative will now become an annual feature of the Itanagar capital police calendar, setting new standards of professionalism and service excellence.