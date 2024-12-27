Dr Manmohan Singh dies

The former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, has died at the age of 92, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced. The press statement is reproduced below:

“With profound grief, we inform the demise of the former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi, at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM,” the AIIMS said in a statement.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, the first Sikh Prime Minister of India, was an economist and academic. He served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 and was the architect of the liberalization of the Indian economy.

He is survived by his wife, Gurcharan Kaur, and three daughters.