Father arrested for attempted murder of daughter in shocking domestic violence case

[ Apasi Linggi and Kara Gambo ]

ITANAGAR, 26 Dec: In a deeply troubling incident, a man from D Sector, Itanagar, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to hang his year-old daughter in a shocking act of domestic violence.

The case came to light when his wife, Kioda Yapi (33), filed a written FIR on 23 December, accusing her husband, Kioda Babu (33), of continuous assault and harassment over the past two years.

The incident took place on 13 September, when Babu allegedly sent a disturbing video to his wife via WhatsApp. In the video, he appeared to attempt to hang their daughter by the neck, a harrowing act of violence that prompted the lodging of the FIR. The case has been registered under Section 85 of the BNS Act and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 at the women’s police station here. The statement of the complainant has been recorded under Section 180 of the BNSS Act, and the case has been endorsed to SI Dopi Pakam for investigation.

Babu, a resident of Doordarshan Office Area in DSector, was arrested and presented before the judicial magistrate first-class in Yupia. He has been remanded to judicial custody while further investigations continue.

The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has condemned the father’s action as horrific and inhuman, and called for strict legal action. The society expressed outrage over the fact that a child was subjected to such violence due to parental disputes, highlighting the cruelty of the act. The APWWS praised the capital police for their swift action in arresting the accused and strongly demanded that no bail be granted to him.

The APWWS president has contacted the Itanagar SP for updates and confirmed that the accused is in custody. The society called for the strictest legal action to ensure justice for the child and to set a strong precedent against such atrocities.

Meanwhile the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken suo moto cognisance of the case and sought the status report from the police.