Prayers offered to mark Gadan Ngamchoe

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 25 Dec: Hundreds offered prayers on Gadan Ngamchoe, commemorating the death anniversary of Je Tsong Khapa, the founder of the Gelug school of Tibetan Buddhism, at the Thubchog Gatsel Ling monastery (TGLM) here in West Kameng district on Wednesday evening.

The death anniversary, known as Gaden Ngamchoe – literally ‘festival of lights’ – marks the attainment of complete enlightenment, birth and eternal immortality by Je Tsong Khapa.

Prayers, offering one hundred holy water bowls, and reading of holy scriptures

were done since morning by monks and members of the public, and a candlelight march was organised in the evening, circumambulating the monastery.

Je Lama Lobsang Dakpa, popularly known as Je Tsong Khapa Rinpoche, founded the Geluk sect of Himalayan Buddhism of the Mahayana school. In the Mahayana Tibetan Buddhism, Nyngma is the oldest school, followed by Kagyuk, Sakya, and finally Geluk.