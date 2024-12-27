DCM inaugurates Tai Khamti sauna bath

NAMSAI, 26 Dec: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated a Tai Khamti aromatic herbal sauna bath at the Golden Pagoda in Namsai district on Wednesday.

This unique wellness initiative has been conceptualised and brought to life by Ven Bhikkhu Vimala Tissa, the abbot of Kongmu Kham monastery. The herbal sauna bath is a testament to the region’s rich heritage, blending ancient Tai medicinal practices with modern wellness needs.

Speaking at the event, Mein expressed appreciation for the innovative initiative which is set to benefit the community immensely. “This herbal sauna bath is not just a wellness practice; it is a reflection of our ancient traditions and knowledge. It offers a medicated steam therapy using aromatic herbs that can alleviate common ailments like cold, improve sleep, and promote overall relaxation,” he said.

The sauna bath is available free of cost to everyone, irrespective of age. The sauna uses a traditional method, in which herbal steam is created through a unique, indigenous process, offering a holistic healing experience, unlike regular sauna baths.

The DCM lauded Ven Tissa for his dedication to preserving Tai Khamti traditions and for introducing this wellness practice. “Such initiatives not only enhance the health and wellbeing of our people but also reaffirm the importance of preserving and promoting our cultural heritage for future generations,” he said.

The sauna bath is expected to attract widespread attention because of its therapeutic benefits and cultural significance. (DCM’s PR Cell)