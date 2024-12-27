Guv for targeted approach to achieve socioeconomic development

ITANAGAR, 26 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik stressed the need for a more targeted approach to achieving integrated socioeconomic development in Arunachal Pradesh.

He said this during a meeting with union Tribal Affair Minister Jual Oram when the latter called on him at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

During the meet, both discussed welfare measures for the tribal communities of the state. The governor sought special central assistance to address critical gaps in key sectors such as education, health, agriculture,

skill development, employment, and income generation.

He also called for the establishment of additional Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in the state to provide quality education in remote areas. “These schools would equip students with the foundation to pursue higher and professional education, opening pathways to diverse employment opportunities,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements of tribal children from Arunachal in various sports disciplines, the governor sought establishment of a centre of excellence for sports in the state.

“With state-of-the-art facilities, advanced equipment, scientific support, specialised training and comprehensive provisions, the youth of Arunachal Pradesh could achieve greater success and bring sporting recognition to the nation,” he said.

The union minister apprised the governor of the additional assistance that has been granted beyond the central schemes by the prime minister which is being sponsored by 17 ministries under coordination by the tribal affairs ministry to include housing, health, education, telecommunication, sports, etc.

He said that the state could bid for these, based on justifications, to benefit the tribal societies.

The two discussed schemes for the promotion of tribal livelihood, tribal entrepreneurship, and facilitation of livelihood opportunities. Parnaik stressed on livelihood opportunities for tribal artisans of the Northeastern states through increased efficiency in procurement, logistics and marketing of tribal products.

The union minister expressed appreciation for the suggestions and assured the governor that he would address the requirements of Arunachal. (Raj Bhawan)