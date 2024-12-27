State BJP celebrates Vajpayee’s birth anniversary

ITANAGAR, 26 Dec: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the 100th birth anniversary of former prime minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee as Good Governance Day and paid floral tributes to Vajpayee’s portrait at the state BJP office here on 25 December.

Addressing the participants, Home Minister Mama Natung said that Vajpayee dedicated his life to building a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India. “His vision and mission will continue to give strength to the resolve for a developed India,” he said.

He also highlighted the developmental activities undertaken under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and urged party workers to “carry forward all the developmental programme and policies of the state and the central governments and create awareness at the grassroots level.”

State BJP president Biyuram Wahge described Vajpayee as “one of the most extraordinary leaders of our country, whose life was a testament to his unwavering commitment to India’s progress.”

“His legacy continues to inspire us, and his vision remains a guiding light for our nation,” Wahge said.

State BJP vice president Tarh Tarak informed that a series of programmes at the state, district, mandal and booth levels will be organised from 25 December to 5 January to highlight Vajpayee’s contributions to the nation’s development.

Former state BJP president Tai Tagak spoke on the life, achievements and contributions of Vajpayee, and emphasised Vajpayee’s unparalleled role in strengthening Indian democracy, “both as a leader of the opposition and as the head of the first NDA government.”

“Let us strive to build an India that embodies his principles of good governance, unity, and progress,” Tagak said.

State BJP general secretary and MLA Zingnu Namchoom also spoke.

Earlier, Natung the Wahge inaugurated an exhibition themed ‘Life history, political journey and achievements of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee’ at the BJP office, in the presence of ministers, MLAs, party workers, and others.