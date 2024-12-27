Tabletop exercise on earthquake preparedness

YINGKIONG, 26 Dec: The Upper Siang District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in coordination with the 12 Bn NDRF, conducted a tabletop exercise at the DC’s conference hall here on Thursday, in view of the district-level mock exercise in earthquake scenario to be held at the general ground here on 27 December.

Addressing the members of the Incidence Response System Team (IRST) and NDRF personnel, ADC (HQ) R Chiduni urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the NDRF team to conduct the mock exercise smoothly.

DDMO Anie Yangfo briefed the members on the roles and responsibilities of the IRST and the NDRF, and delivered a presentation on the tabletop exercise in view of the upcoming mock exercise in earthquake scenario. (DIPRO)