WCD min advocates discipline in daily life

Veer Baal Diwas celebrated

NAHARLAGUN, 26 Dec: The women & child development (WCD) department, in collaboration with the Papum Pare district child protection unit (DCPU), celebrated Veer Baal Diwas at the Child Care Institution (CCI) of the Oju Welfare Association (OWA) here on Thursday.

Attending the programme, WCD Minister Dasanglu Pul highlighted the significance of Veer Baal Diwas and emphasised the importance of basic discipline in daily life.

While interacting with the children, she urged them to display courage and to persevere to attain success in life.

The minister also awarded prizes to the winners of the activities carried out by the OWA’s Children’s Home during the weeklong diwas celebration from 16 to 24 December, in recognition their achievements and creative talents.

WCD Director Tsering Wangmu Thongon in her keynote address stressed that “the

day serves as a reminder of the unmatched bravery and sacrifice of Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.” She further said that the event emphasises on nurturing young minds, fostering creativity and inspiring children to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat and to “redefine veerta as any act of kindness, resilience, and courage displayed by children.”

OWA chairperson Ratan Anya expressed happiness over the WCD department’s initiative to foster growth and development of young children.

ICDS DD Jaya Taba also spoke.

Among others, WCD Secretary Mimum Tayeng, Joint Secretary Sangeeta Yirang, and officers of the department attended the programme.

The child inmates of the OWA presented a cultural show on the occasion.

Videos of the recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) were showcased at the CCI, and the awardees of previous years – Jessica Neyi Saring from Lower Dibang Valley (in the sports category) and Pema from Tawang (for bravery) – were felicitated by the district child protection officers of the districts concerned on the occasion.

The Lower Dibang Valley DCPU celebrated Veer Baal Diwas with a function at Nani Maria Children’s Child Care Institution (NMCCCI) here on Thursday.

The objective of the programme was to highlight the importance of the day and to felicitate the awardee of the PMRBP-2024, Jessica Neyi Saring.

The children of NMCCCI welcomed Saring, and ICDS DD SK Linggi felicitated her.

Linggi expressed joy over Saring’s achievement in the sports category, and said that “it is very fortunate for the district as well as for the children of the NMCCCI.”

Saring shared her experiences and encouraged the children to “follow your interest area and continue with hard work.”

The awardee’s father, Bharat Saring, also spoke and offered words of encouragement to the children.

The programme was attended also by DCPU staffers and members of the SAA special need unit.

The Arunachal Pradesh University in Pasighat (E/Siang) celebrated Veer Baal Diwas with quiz and debate competitions at its academic block.

Addressing the participants, programme coordinator Kento Mitkong advised the students to make use of every opportunity provided by the university “for personality development and skill enhancement.” He added that “the nation will reach its maxim of Vikshit Bharat by 2047 only if the potential of the demographic dividend is captured timely.”

Faculty member Dr Yab Rajiv Camder in his address cited the bravery of the sons of the 10th Sikh Guru who chose martyrdom over forceful abandonment of their faith. “Exemplary bravery and loyalty are the traits which the younger generations should imbibe,” he added.

Faculty member Dr Kaling Moyong also spoke.