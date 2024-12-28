Mock drills on earthquake held

DAPORIJO/YING-KIONG, 27 Dec: The Upper Subansiri District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in collaboration with the 12th Bn NDRF, conducted a two-day table-top exercise and mock drill in earthquake scenario here.

During the mock drill, preventive measures and rescue procedures, besides the dos and don’ts in the time of earthquake were demonstrated in open places.

DC (i/c) Taya Yullu, NDRF Inspectors Kungkham Namchom and Phuleswar Lohan, Assistant Commandant Deepak Kumar Jaiswal, DMO Dr K Lapung, DDMA members, CRPF jawans, 550 students, and members of the public participated in the mock drill.

The Upper Siang DDMA also organised a mock drill on earthquake at the general ground in Yingkiong on Friday, in collaboration with the 12th Bn NDRF.

During the mock exercise, a real-time earthquake (measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale) scenario was created, and NDRF personnel demonstrated their skills and search & rescue techniques during emergency situations. All resources, such as fire tenders, an ambulance, an excavator, vehicles, and manpower were mobilised as per the mock drill plan.

This was followed by a debriefing session, wherein the incidence response system team members, including incidence commander Dr N Danggan, 12 Bn NDRF Assistant Commandant Manmeet Singh, Inspector Oyin Tari, and observer Loyi shared their experiences about the mock drill. (DIPROs)